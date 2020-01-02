A Blair man faces charges after causing a crash while he was allegedly driving drunk.
Brandon Baker, 22, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a Blair police report, after striking two vehicles at 1665 Nebraska St. early Jan. 1 with his Chevy Equinox.
Baker's blood alcohol content was 0.0186; the legal limit is 0.08.
A Ford sedan, owned by Hannah Schroeder, was totaled and a Chevrolet Tahoe, owned by Herbert P. Stahl, received $2,500 in damage.
Baker was traveling eastbound on Nebraska Street at a high rate of speed when he struck the unoccupied Ford sedan after crossing the center line. The impact caused the Ford to move back approximately 20 feet and the car pushed into the rear bumper of the Tahoe that was parked in the driveway.
Baker suffered a head injury and was transported by Blair Rescue to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
