For more than 40 years, the Blair Dance Studio has brought dancers to their feet and into costume. The coronavirus waylaid their plans for a recital on Saturday and Sunday, but director Jill Sailors and the teachers at the studio didn't want the students to miss out on their costumes and the chance to see each other in person — at a distance, of course.
“I just want to go out there and hug each of them. These are supposed to be the hugging times, the happy times and sharing our lives,” teacher Abbie Thompson said. “From far away, it’s hard to share that love.”
On Saturday, several instructors waved signs and students waved from their cars as they came through to pick up their costumes and a water bottle. Cars would pull up, the instructors took their names and class information and moved inside to racks with tons of costumes, while the cars moved to a specified lane to wait on the side of the studio to manage traffic flow.
Thompson said some costumes hadn’t yet arrived.
“They were intended to get here at the end of March or early April,” she said. “The girls did a great job of organizing everything. They sanitized everything between picking up costumes.”
Thompson said the theme this year was fearless.
“It’s anything that is empowering or makes you feel good,” she said. “We are heartbroken this weekend especially because we post our memories on Facebook and the memories come back and it’s heartbreaking because we really wanted it to be our recitals — I’m going to start tearing up.”
Sailors said the studio is focusing on trying to do shorter and smaller recitals to keep down the size.
“It would be mainly for the younger kids who are going to grow out of their costumes soon,” she said. “I’m waiting two more weeks before planning anything solid.”
Sailors said the older students are willing to wait, as their choreography is not easy to do on cement or a portable stage.
She is working with the seniors for their group dance. Because of the small size — eight students — they are able to meet and rehearse at the studio.
“We’ve had to classes and the kids have perked up,” she said. “They’ve missed out on so many things.”
Dance parents appreciated the drive through pick up.
“I’m sure my daughter is excited to get her costume and water bottle. This was supposed to be recital weekend,” Tarin Jennings said as she waited for the costume. “I guess it’s a good consolation.”
