A Bellevue woman who led Blair police on a high speed chase with her 8-year-old daughter in the car accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Chandra Fader, 28, pleaded guilty to the amended charged of child abuse, a Class 3A felony. She could face up to three years in prison, nine to 12 months post-release supervision and up to a $10,000 fine.
Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said as part of the plea agreement the state is seeking probation and 120 days in jail.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Jan. 28.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were called to Walmart, 1882 Holly St., on March 19 for a shoplifting in progress.
Officers located the suspect vehicle, a dark gray Ford Fusion, as they turned onto Holly Street. The vehicle had at least two occupants and was driven by a woman with brown hair in a pony tail.
The officers attempted to get behind the vehicle. As they turned around, the suspect vehicle turned left onto 19th Street to head south, cutting off traffic and almost causing an accident.
The vehicle continued south, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. After the vehicle exited the roundabout, it headed south on state Highway 133, reaching speeds of 100 mph. The pursuit was discontinued.
During the investigation into the shoplifting, officers learned the woman, identified as Fader, had her daughter with her. Fader, Derick Fuller, 24, and their daughter were seen together on surveillance video from Walmart.
The video showed Fader, Fuller and a third unknown suspect grabbing various DVDs before walking out of the store without paying for the items.