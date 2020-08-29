A Washington County man who reportedly assaulted his roommate with a pistol was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Taylor J. Clark, 24, was found guilty of second-degree assault, a Class 2A felony, in June.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Clark to five years probation based on the recommendation of Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen, who cited Clark's lack of a record, his action for taking responsibility early on in the case and the probation officer's indication that he is a low to medium risk to reoffend.
“Mr. Clark, as I indicated, bringing a gun to a fight usually ends up badly,” Samson said. “To be quite blunt, somebody usually goes to the penitentiary when you've got a situation like this.”
Prior to sentencing, Clark's attorney, Patrick Dunn, said his client had not planned to get into a fight and contended the gun was not loaded.
“It just seemed that something was going to happen that night,” he said.
Dunn also said Clark would follow through on any order he was given by the court.
“He's not the kind of guy you're going to see in here very often or hopefully ever again,” Dunn said.
Clark was arrested Nov. 24.
According to an affidavit, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault at 22423 state Highway 91 north of Arlington.
Deputies made contact with Clark, who had some scratches on his face. Clark claimed he had been in a “tussle” with his roommate. He told deputies he was sitting at the kitchen table when his roommate went out to his truck. That's when Clark went for his gun.
When his roommate returned, Clark said they began to argue and assault each other. He claimed when he pulled out the gun, his roommate stopped and left the house.
The roommate, however, told deputies that he walked into the house and Clark pulled the gun on him and put it to his head. He pleaded for Clark not to shoot him and was able to get out of the house.
The roommate also had injuries on his face consistent with the shape of a pistol, the report said.