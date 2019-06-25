A South Dakota man who fell asleep at the wheel of his car causing a crash on U.S. Highway 75 has been charged after deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle.
Joshua L. Vesper, 35, was arrested Thursday on a warrant. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to the arrest affidavit, Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to a personal injury accident at approximately 11:24 a.m. June 15 at 2172 Highway 75.
Vesper was the driver of a blue Buick Regal. He told deputies he had fallen asleep while driving south on Highway 75, causing him to cross the center line and collide with a semi-tractor trailer.
Vesper told deputies there were controlled substances in the vehicle. Deputies located a white crystal substance, which test positive for meth. They also found marijuana and four glass pipes with burnt residue inside.