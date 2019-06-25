Man arrested for drugs after accident
The driver of this blue Buick Regal was arrested for methamphetamine possession. Deputies found the drugs following the accident June 15 along U.S. Highway 75.

A South Dakota man who fell asleep at the wheel of his car causing a crash on U.S. Highway 75 has been charged after deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Joshua L. Vesper, 35, was arrested Thursday on a warrant. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

According to the arrest affidavit, Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to a personal injury accident at approximately 11:24 a.m. June 15 at 2172 Highway 75.

Vesper was the driver of a blue Buick Regal. He told deputies he had fallen asleep while driving south on Highway 75, causing him to cross the center line and collide with a semi-tractor trailer.

Vesper told deputies there were controlled substances in the vehicle. Deputies located a white crystal substance, which test positive for meth. They also found marijuana and four glass pipes with burnt residue inside.