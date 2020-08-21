An Omaha woman who was found with methamphetamine after she was arrested on an active warrant accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Laurie A. Thompson, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. A further hearing is set for Oct. 13.
Thompson was arrested March 5.
According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy stopped at a gas station in Arlington when he saw Thompson walk into the store. The deputy reported he knew Thompson had warrant and confirmed through Washington County Dispatch that it was still active. Her license was also revoked.
Thompson exited the store and drove away in a pickup truck.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop. Thompson was arrested and searched. A set of keys with a pill container attached, was found in Thompson's pocket. Inside the container was a small bag of a clear crystal substance, which later tested positive for meth.