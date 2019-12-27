An Omaha woman convicted of driving under the influence after a traffic stop in May was sentenced to jail Monday in Washington County District Court.
Patricia L. Lopez-Hernandez, 35, was found guilty Aug. 6 of DUI-greater than 0.15, a Class W misdemeanor; and attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Lopez-Hernandez to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and one-year license revocation.
Prior to sentencing, Chief Deputy Erik Petersen informed the court that Lopez-Hernandez has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for illegal re-entry to the United States.
According to court records, Lopez-Hernandez was arrested Aug. 7 by ICE during a traffic stop in the area of 94th and Giles Road in La Vista. She is a citizen of El Salvador and was deported from the U.S. on May 26, 2010, after she was convicted of felony criminal impersonation in Colorado on Feb. 28, 2006.
Lopez-Hernandez is awaiting sentencing in U.S. District Court of Nebraska after accepting a plea agreement Dec. 13. Sentencing is set for March 13.
Lopez-Hernandez was arrested in Washington County on May 25 after her vehicle matched the description of a car reportedly driving northbound in the southbound lanes of state Highway 133 just after 8 a.m.
A Blair police officer spotted the vehicle and observed it move back and forth between lanes without signaling. The officer initiated a traffic stop just south of the intersection of North 19th Street and Deerfield Boulevard.
Upon contact with the driver, who verbally identified herself as Lopez, the officer could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle. He also observed an empty beer bottle on the front passenger seat.
Lopez was confused about where she was and slurring her words. She told the officer she was on her way home from a friend's house in Omaha and she was trying to get to her house, which was also in Omaha. She was unsure how she ended up in Blair.
Lopez admitted her license was suspended. She also refused to perform a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test indicated her blood alcohol content was 0.198; the legal limit is 0.08.
Lopez was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. When an officer searched her vehicle, they also found a red box that contained a pipe with burnt residue, which was determined to be THC wax.