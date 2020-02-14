An Omaha man accused of stealing an SUV from a Blair residence accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Tavaun R. Cribbs, 22, pleaded guilty to attempted theft by unlawful taking, a Class 3A felony. He could face up to three years in prison, nine to 18 months post-release supervision, up to a $10,000 fine and be ordered to pay restitution.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for March 31.
Cribbs was arrested Dec. 21.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Blair police, a Washington County sheriff's deputy had stopped a vehicle near the 2200 block of South Highway 30. The vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500, was reported stolen from the 1200 block of South Street. It was valued at $6,634.
The owner of the SUV told police the vehicle had been parked in his driveway and nobody had permission to use it.
The deputy identified the driver of the stolen SUV as Cribbs, who told law enforcement he had been at a party at a house on Colfax Street and a person named “Tony” told him he could borrow the vehicle. He said he was driving around to get cigarettes.
However, the deputy said the area he had stopped him, Cribbs had passed two gas stations that sell cigarettes.