An Omaha man who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Washington and Douglas counties accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Donald J. Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to flight to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony. As part of the agreement, three other charges were dismissed.
Smith could face up to two years in prison, nine to 12 months post-release supervision and up to a $10,000 fine. He could also face a two-year license suspension.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Feb. 25.
Smith was arrested Oct. 8.
According to an arrest affidavit, at approximately 12:47 a.m., a deputy was southbound on U.S. Highway 75 south of Fort Calhoun when he observed a vehicle in front of him that appeared to be traveling faster than the posted speed limit. The deputy caught up to the vehicle at about 85 mph.
The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, the driver did not stop, turned on the vehicle's hazard lights and continued southbound on Highway 75.
As the vehicle approached 48th and McKinley streets in Omaha, the driver failed to stop at a red light. Instead, he turned west on state Highway 36 and accelerated to 100 mph, according to the report.
At the intersection of Highway 36 and state Highway 31, the driver failed to stop for a stop sign. The area is also under construction and the road is uneven, causing the driver to nearly lose control and become airborne over a bump.
Douglas County deputies deployed stop sticks on Highway 36 at 276th Street in an attempt to end the pursuit. The vehicle ran over the stop sticks traveling at approximately 100 mph. The car continued for about a mile before it finally stopped.
The deputy and a Nebraska State trooper removed the driver, identified as Smith, and passenger of the vehicle at gunpoint.
Washington County Dispatch confirmed Smith's license was suspended and he had two confirmed warrants. Court records show at least one was a bench warrant issued Sept. 24 in a case in which Smith was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.
The passenger told law enforcement that he had asked Smith to pull over repeatedly with no response. The passenger said that Smith knew he had a warrant and that's why he ran from the officers.