An Omaha man who stole an SUV from a Blair residence was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Tavaun R. Cribbs, 22, was found guilty Feb. 11 of attempted theft by unlawful taking,a Class 3A felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Cribbs to 15 months in prison and 12 months post-release supervision.
Prior to sentencing, Cribb's attorney, Patrick Dunn, said his client was seeking a term of probation.
Cribbs apologized for his actions.
“I know what I did was wrong,” he said. “ I need to own up to my bad behaviors.”
Samson noted Cribbs had eight previous theft convictions, which included sentences of probation, jail terms and post-release supervision.
“Here you are again,” Samson said. “Unfortunately, probation and post-release supervision hasn't deterred you from stealing other people's property.”
Cribbs was arrested Dec. 21.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Blair police, a Washington County sheriff's deputy had stopped a vehicle near the 2200 block of South Highway 30. The vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500, was reported stolen from the 1200 block of South Street. It was valued at $6,634.
The owner of the SUV told police the vehicle had been parked in his driveway and nobody had permission to use it.
The deputy identified the driver of the stolen SUV as Cribbs, who told law enforcement he had been at a party at a house on Colfax Street and a person named “Tony” told him he could borrow the vehicle. He said he was driving around to get cigarettes.
However, the deputy said the area he had stopped him, Cribbs had passed two gas stations that sell cigarettes.