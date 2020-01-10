An Omaha man who crashed his truck while under the influence of alcohol was sentenced to jail Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Richard T. Poole, 57, pleaded guilty in August to DUI-third offense, a Class W misdemeanor.
Prior to sentencing, Poole's attorney, Michael Fitzpatrick of Omaha, argued that his client was “an ideal candidate” for probation. Fitzpatrick said Poole had successfully completed treatment, but he would be better served on probation.
Poole apologized to the court for his actions.
“I've had a lot of time to think about this. My selfless decision is not who I am. … I'm pretty ashamed of myself,” he said.
But Judge John E. Samson said Poole's record concerned him. This was Poole's third DUI conviction in less than three years. He was convicted in September 2017 and December 2018.
“Mr. Poole, you say all the right things, but you've had three DUIs in the last two-and-half years,” Samson said. “You have an alcohol problem, but what makes you dangerous is driving. I just can't do it. I can't put you on the street.”
Samson sentenced Poole to six months in the Washington County Jail. He was given credit for four days. As part of the the sentence, Poole's license was revoked for 15 years, and he was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Poole was arrested March 3.
According to an arrest affidavit, a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to a possible personal injury accident at county roads 38 and 45 at approximately 1:48 p.m. A tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was in the ditch.
The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Poole, who was uninjured.
Poole had slurred speech and was confused as to where he was and what day it was, the deputy reported. He also had difficulty walking.
Poole was checked by Fort Calhoun Rescue before he was arrested for driving while his license was revoked.
After Poole was transported to the Washington County Jail, the deputy performed a field sobriety test, which Poole reportedly failed. A preliminary breath test indicated his blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.197; the legal limit is 0.08.
A second test 15 minutes later recorded Poole's BAC as 0.178.