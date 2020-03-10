An Omaha man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a Blair resident's dog from a fenced-in backyard last week.
Devontae L. Curtis, 25, is charged with attempted theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were dispatched to a trespassing call in the 2300 block of Washington Street after a man tried to take a purebred American bulldog from the backyard of a residence March 1. The homeowner described told dispatchers the man was wearing black pants, a red jacket and hat and walking east on Washington Street.
An officer found the man, later identified as Curtis, in the 1800 block of Washington Street. The officer asked Curtis what he was doing with the dog. Curtis claimed there was something wrong with the dog's foot and he saw the dog was bleeding.
Curtis was detained.
The homeowner told the officer there was nothing wrong with the dog. He said his daughter had let their dog out and then she heard it barking. When she looked outside, she saw Curtis chasing the dog around the backyard, which is fenced in.
The girl told the officer when Curtis saw her, he apologized and said he only wanted to pet the dog. The girl got the dog inside, locked the door and yelled for her father.
When the officer asked Curtis again what he was doing in the backyard, he told the officer the dog looked distressed.