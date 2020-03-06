An Omaha man accused of burglarizing a Blair home in 2017 accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Ricky T. Dunn, 21, pleaded no contest to assault of a peace officer, a Class 3A felony. As part of his plea, eight other counts were dismissed.
Dunn could face up to three years in prison, nine to 18 months post-release supervision and up to a $10,000 fine.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for April 21.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were dispatched to 100 Hollostone Drive for a report of a burglary in progress at about 12:35 a.m.
When an officer arrived, the homeowner said two black males had just fled in a white or silver four-door car, heading east on Butler Street.
Police located a vehicle matching the description at a gas station in the 1400 block of Washington Street. Dunn, who was entering the gas station, ignored an officer's commands to return to the vehicle.
Officers contacted Dunn in the gas station. Dunn refused to cooperate and an officer pulled his Taser. The officers were able to place Dunn in handcuffs, but while escorting him to a patrol car, Dunn attempted to pull away. He also kicked at an officer, striking his leg.
During the investigation, officers determined both men fit the description of the suspects in the burglary.