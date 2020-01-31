A man who stole money from a Fort Calhoun gas station in a change-making scheme was sentenced to jail Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Michael R. Blair Jr., 37, was found guilty Nov. 5 of attempted theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Blair to six months in the Washington County Jail. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Prior to sentencing, Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen called the case “unique” as Blair had turned himself after he learned he had a warrant. He also paid restitution before the case was even filed, Petersen said.
Blair's attorney, Michael Stageman of Omaha, said his client wasn't aware he had committed the crime. Blair is currently on probation in Douglas County and has been sober for six months.
“I just want to get everything cleared up and get on the right track,” Blair told Samson.
Samson noted the theft was committed one month after Blair was placed on probation. He also reviewed his criminal history, which included 14 prior theft charges and convictions for fraud.
“I get that you had a substance abuse problem,” Samson said. “This was intentional. You flimflammed a gas station attendant into giving you $100. There needs to be a sentence based on your record.”
However, Samson reduced the length of the sentence because Blair took responsibility for his actions.
“It was going to be more,” Samson said.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by a Washington County sheriff's deputy, Blair and another man purchased a fountain drink at the gas station on May 6. Blair paid with a $50 bill. As the cashier was making change, Blair asked for the $50 bill back and gave the cashier $48 in smaller bills. He then asked for a $100 bill he saw in the drawer.
When the drawer was counted later, it was $102 short.
Blair and the other man were later identified by surveillance video.