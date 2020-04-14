A warrant was issued for a man who allegedly stole a donation container from a Herman business in March.
Eric J. Jordan, 41, is charged with theft, $0-$500, subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony.
According to an affidavit filed in Washington County Court, a detective with the sheriff's office received a report of a theft at approximately 5:15 p.m. March 27 at a business in the 400 block of Main Street.
A blue donation box, which was on the counter inside the store for an employee who was battling an illness, had been stolen. There was approximately $16 in the box.
Video from the store showed a man enter the store and talk to the clerk. He was joined by a woman and two children a short time later. When the clerk turned around, the man took the box and placed it in his jacket. After making a purchase, all four left the store.
The sheriff's office received a tip the next day that the man in the video was Jordan.
Jordan had been arrested by Cuming County sheriff's deputies and West Point police the night of March 27. He was arrested with a woman.
The detective went to the West Point Police Department, where Jordan's car was located. Inside the vehicle was the blue donation box. Both Jordan and the woman were the same individuals seen in the surveillance video at the Herman store.