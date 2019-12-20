A man found with drugs and a concealed weapon after state troopers cited him for driving under suspension accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Eric L. Durant, 35, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He could face up to a year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation and a substance abuse evaluation. Sentencing is set for Feb. 11.
Durant was arrested Aug. 27.
According to an arrest affidavit, Nebraska State Patrol troopers observed a red Honda Accord with its hood up on the side of state Highway 133 near County Road 35 and stopped to offer assistance.
The troopers made contact with the driver, later identified as Durant, and found that his license was suspended. Durant was cited and troopers began an inventory of the car, which needed to be towed.
As they searched the vehicle, the troopers found a set of brass knuckles inside a passenger door. They also found a prescription bottle for morphine, which contained one lorazepam pill and two alprazolam pills. Durant did not have a prescription for the pills.