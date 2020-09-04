A Shelton man who was found with drugs during a traffic stop accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Donnie Sprau, 50, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Judge John E. Samson sentenced Sprau to nine months in jail. Sprau waived his right to a presentence investigation.
Patrick Dunn, Sprau's attorney, said he recommended a lighter sentence on Sprau's behalf for his cooperation during the vehicle search, as well as the small amount of meth found in the car.
"There was another individual in the vehicle, and he could have done what so many people do and try to blame the other guy, but he did not. He readily admitted the contraband was his," Dunn said. "And it wasn't a quantity that could be weighed."
According to court documents, on July 9, 2020, Sprau was operating a vehicle under suspension when he was pulled over by a Washington County sheriff's deputy. A He was arrested for a suspended license and active warrants in Buffalo and Hall counties.
His vehicle, a white van, was searched during the traffic stop, where a deputy found a case with a clear glass pipe and a white crystal substance, which was tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine. Sprau admitted to the pipe being his own.
Sprau said he'd like to be with his wife and children again and get help with substance abuse.
"I'd like to leave this behind me," he said.