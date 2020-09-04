An Omaha man was sentenced for assaulting an officer Sept. 1 in Washington County District Court.
Ricky Dunn Jr., 22, pleaded no contest March 3 for assault of a peace officer, a Class 3A felony. Dunn was sentenced to not less than two but no more than three years in jail. He was given credit for 289 days previously served.
Dunn was arrested Jan. 5, 2017. Blair police officers were called to a burglary report on Hollostone Drive, where the homeowner reported the attempted burglars had fled in a white or silver car traveling east on Butler Street.
After identifying a vehicle that matched the description parked at Cubby's gas station on Washington Street, officers commanded Dunn, who was walking into the gas station, to return to the car.
Dunn ignored the officers and entered the gas station. Officers made contact with him, and he refused to cooperate. An officer pulled his Taser, but the officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
While being escorted, he attempted to pull away from the officers and kicked one officer in his leg multiple times. Dunn was taken to the ground and eventually placed into the back seat of the patrol car.
Patrick Dunn, Dunn's attorney, said he hoped for lesser sentencing because at the time, his client was 18 and was being wrongly influenced.
"It strikes me that he was hanging around some people who made him believe this thug lifestyle sounded like a lot of fun," he said.
Ricky Dunn said he hopes to turn his life around once his incarceration is up.
"I just want to say I'm sorry. Some people say that just because it sounds good, but I'm honestly sorry," he said. "I'm sorry for embarrassing the police department and courts, and everyone. I stopped talking to people in my past except my immediate family. I plan on moving out of town and try to start some type of business with my family and hope to get on a better path and even help youth who aren't as fortunate."