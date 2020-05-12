A man caught with drugs on two separate occasions accepted a plea agreement May 5 in Washington County District Court.
Nicholas J. Edson, 33, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He waived a presentence investigation to proceed to sentencing.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Edson two years in prison on each count, which will be served concurrently. He was given credit for 71 days served.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were called at approximately 11:03 p.m. Aug. 24, 2018, to investigate a suspicious backpack left in a bar in the 1600 block of Washington Street.
The bartender told officer Edson left the bar several hours earlier, but another customer had found the backpack. The bartender looked through the bag to identify the owner, locating a wallet and drug paraphernalia.
Officers searched the backpack and found three clears bags containing a crystal-like substance, which tested positive for meth. They also found a broken glass pipe, which contained burnt residue, and a digital scale.
The wallet contained Edson's driver's license and a clear bag of meth.
In March, Edson was arrested after he was subject of a search in Kennard. When officers searched him, they found a clear plastic bag with with white pills in his pocket, including Modafini, a stimulant used to treat narcolepsy.