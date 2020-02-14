A man who was found with drugs and paraphernalia after a crash on U.S. Highway 75 was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Joshua L. Vesper, 35, was found guilty Dec. 3 of attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Vesper to 18 months probation.
Prior to sentencing, Vesper's attorney, Robb Gage of Omaha, said his client is “committed to sobriety.”
Vesper told the judge he has moved to Missouri for a “change of scenery.”
“Omaha, Neb., is a very bad place for me,” he said.
Vesper was arrested June 15 after deputies responded to a personal injury accident at 2172 Highway 75.
Vesper was the driver of a blue Buick Regal. He told deputies he had fallen asleep while driving south on Highway 75, causing him to cross the center line and collide with a semi-tractor trailer.
Vesper told deputies there were controlled substances in the vehicle. Deputies located a white crystal substance, which tested positive for meth. They also found marijuana and four glass pipes with burnt residue inside.