A man who was found with drugs in his pockets after he was arrested for driving with a suspended license accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Anselmo Villa Sanchez, 22, was found guilty of attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He waived his right to a presentence investigation to proceed to sentencing
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Villa Sanchez to 90 days in the Washington County Jail.
Villa Sanchez was arrested on Dec. 25.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County sheriff's deputy was westbound on U.S. Highway 30 at approximately 3:55 p.m. when he observed a red Chevrolet Silverado driving in excess of the posted speed limit. Radar confirmed the truck was traveling 75 mph in a 65 mph zone. The deputy stopped the vehicle near County Road 29.
The driver identified himself as Villa Sanchez with his purchased international driver's license. Washington County Dispatch, however, confirmed his license was suspended in Iowa.
He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.
While Villa Sanchez was being searched, corrections officers found two small bags of suspected drugs, which tested positive for cocaine.