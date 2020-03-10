A wanted man who was the subject of a search in Kennard faces additional charges following his arrest on several felony warrants.
Nicholas J. Edson, 33, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an affidavit, Edson was arrested March 2 following a search by Washington County sheriff's deputies, Nebraska State Patrol, Omaha Police Department's Air Support Unit, a Nebraska game warden and members of the III-Corps Drug Task Force.
After he was found, deputies searched Edson and found a clear plastic bag with three white pills in his pocket. No prescriptions were found.
The pills were later identified as Modafinil and Nuvigil, both stimulants used to treat narcolepsy.
Edson was wanted for felony failure to appear, felon in possession of a firearm and felony possession of controlled substances.