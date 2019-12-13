A man found with methamphetamine after he was stopped for speeding accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
John B. Devore, 57, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He could face up to two years in prison, 0-12 months post-release supervision and up to a $10,000 fine.
Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said there is a recommendation of probation.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation and a substance abuse evaluation. Sentencing is set for Jan. 28.
Devore was arrested Oct. 4.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair police officer stopped a red four door sedan traveling 35 mph in a 25 mph zone along Washington Street near 15th Street.
The driver, identified as Devore, had a revoked license and he was arrested.
As officers searched Devore, they found a glass pipe in his right jacket pocket. The pipe had white residue inside, which tested positive for meth.