An Iowa man accused of burglarizing three Blair businesses in 2016 will face charges in Washington County District Court.
Brooks R. Olson, 23, of Sioux City is charged with three counts of burglary, a Class 2A felony; and three counts of criminal mischief, $501-$1,499, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in county court and was bound over to district court. He is scheduled to appear Aug. 25.
A warrant was issued for Olson's arrest in August 2016. At the time, he was awaiting trial related to the burglary of a Sioux City dealership.
Olson was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison in November 2016 for stealing and later burning a pickup truck in Sioux City. He had to serve at least three years before he was eligible for parole.
According to court documents, Olson and Christopher Aspleaf broke into Sioux City Ford on Feb. 21, 2016, and stole a 2012 Ford F250 and later stripped it for parts. The pair later tried to submerge the truck in a pond on March 22, 2016. When the vehicle wouldn't sink, they doused it with gasoline and set it on fire, the Sioux City Journal reported.
Aspleaf was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation in June 2016 for his role in the Sioux City burglary.
On March 3, 2016, the manager of Sharp Image Inc., 1944 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Blair, reported someone had broken into the business and several items were missing.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed by Detective Russ Cook, the investigation by Blair officers showed that two people forcibly entered the building by prying open an outside door.
Once inside, the individuals took a pry bar, tire iron, a digital camera and a camera lens.
Surveillance video showed two people: one wearing a black sweatshirt with white writing on it; the other wearing a camouflage jacket, a stocking cap and a bandana over his face.
On March 4, 2016, Blair police investigated two burglaries at Woodhouse Chrysler and Woodhouse Ford.
The investigation showed someone had forced open a rear door at the Chrysler dealership. Inside, several doors had also been pried open.
Employees reported items in offices had been moved, but nothing was missing. However, the service manager reported there was approximately $100 in cash missing from the cash register.
At the Ford dealership, the suspects gained entry and broke into the service area. Tools were used to pry open a safe. More than $1,000 was missing.
Cook reported he was contacted by Detective William Nice of the Sioux City Police Department on March 24, 2016. He was investigating the burglary at a dealership in Sioux City that Olson was arrested, charged and later convicted for.
Nice reported he found a set of Ford truck keys in Olson's possession. The keys had paper tags on them that identified them as being from Woodhouse Ford.
GPS data from Olson's cell phone indicated that he was in the area of Woodhouse Ford and Chrysler in the early morning hours of March 4, 2016.
Aspleaf told detectives he traveled to “Truck Mountain” with Olson and burglarized a dealership there.
During an interview with Cook, Aspleaf admitted he and Olson were responsible for the burglaries in Blair. He identified himself on the Sharp Image surveillance video as the suspect wearing the black sweatshirt.
Aspleaf told Cook that Olson wanted to steal a vehicle from Woodhouse Chrysler, but while they were in the dealership a cleaning crew arrived and they left. They then broke into the Ford dealership.
Aspleaf has not been charged in the Blair crimes.