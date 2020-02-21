An Iowa man accused of writing bad checks at two Blair businesses accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Kendrick M. Owens, 28, of Sergeant Bluff pleaded no contest to first-degree forgery, a Class 3 felony. A second charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Owens could face up to four years in prison, two years post-release supervision, a $25,000 fine and be ordered to pay restitution.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for April 7.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by a Blair police detective, Owens used a Minnesota man's information to obtain a Nebraska identification card and open a checking account at a Sioux City, Iowa, bank on April 15.
Four days later, Owens wrote a check for $641.99 at Bomgaars in Blair. The loss prevention manager for Bomgaars identified Owens due to other cases he is involved in at stores in Sioux City.
On the same day, Owens wrote a check for $330.61 at Blair Ace Hardware.
Both checks were returned due to insufficient funds.