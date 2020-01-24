An Iowa man who police alleged intentionally crashed his truck into another in the Goodwill parking lot accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Geoffrey I. Getzschman, 24, of Missouri Valley pleaded no contest to the amended charge of third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
A sentencing recommendation from the Washington County Attorney's Office includes 30 days in jail, two years probation, a one year license revocation and possible restitution.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for March 31.
According to an affidavit, Blair police were dispatched to Goodwill, 1364 Washington St., at 7:59 a.m. April 12 for the report of a hit-and-run accident.
A witness told an officer they saw a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck enter the parking lot and drive straight into the rear driver side door of a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck. The impact shattered the rear driver side window of the Dodge truck.
The driver of the Chevrolet got out of the vehicle and attempted to open the driver's door on the Dodge, but was unsuccessful. He then began yelling at the man sitting in the Dodge. He also attempted to hit the man.
The driver of the Dodge pickup truck then backed up and left heading west on Washington Street. The driver of the Chevrolet followed the Dodge.
Shortly after the vehicles left Goodwill, a broadcast for a possible road rage incident was put out. The vehicles matched the two pickups in the incident at Goodwill.
Prior to the incident, a Washington County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to an incident in Fort Calhoun for the report of possible terroristic threats.
A man, who drove a blue 2009 Dodge Ram, reportedly had come to a woman's work and made threatening comments. Though she became uncooperative and unwilling to disclose further information, the woman mentioned her boyfriend, identified as Getzschman, sent her a message saying he was probably going to jail.
The deputy relayed the information to the Blair officer, who confirmed Getzschman owned a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.
A Tekamah officer, who was requested to drive by a residence of the man who owned the Dodge, confirmed the truck was there and it had heavy damage on the driver's side of the vehicle. Damage was an estimated at more than $10,000.
The owner of the Dodge truck told officers Getzschman had asked to meet with him. He said he did not feel threatened and was not hurt in the incident. He also said he didn't know Getzschman, only his girlfriend, but he didn't elaborate.