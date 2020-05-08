An Iowa man who wrote bad checks at two Blair businesses was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Kendrick M. Owens, 28, of Sergeant bluff pleaded no contest Feb. 18 to first-degree forgery, a Class 3 felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Owens to two years probation. Owens was also ordered to pay $972.60 in restitution.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by a Blair police detective, Owens used a Minnesota man's information to obtain a Nebraska identification card and open a checking account at a Sioux City, Iowa, bank on April 15, 2019.
Four days later, Owens wrote a check for $641.99 at Bomgaars in Blair. The loss prevention manager for Bomgaars identified Owens due to other cases he is involved in at stores in Sioux City.
On the same day, Owens wrote a check for $330.61 at Blair Ace Hardware.
Both checks were returned due to insufficient funds.