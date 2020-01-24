An Iowa man with three prior driving under the influence convictions was sentenced to jail Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Cody Koenig, 26, of Crescent was found guilty of DUI-third offense, aggravated, a Class 3A felony, in October.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Koenig to 10 months in the Washington County Jail, 15 months post-release supervision, a 15-year license revocation and a $1,000 fine. He was given credit for one day served.
Prior to sentencing, Koenig's attorney, Matthew Munderloh, said his client was seeking a term of probation or at the most a minimum of 180 days in jail. Munderloh said Koenig had completed significant treatment.
Koenig accepted responsibility for his actions. He admitted he had put himself in bad situations leading up to his arrest.
“I want to get this behind me, get back and take care of my kids and get back to where I was before,” he said.
Koenig was arrested Nov. 17 by the Nebraska State Patrol after a trooper observed a gray Ford truck traveling southbound on state Highway 31 swerve in its lane and drive over the outside shoulder line, according to an arrest affidavit.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop near County Road 40 and made contact with the driver, identified as Koenig. The trooper reported he was met with a strong odor of alcohol coming from Koenig, whose eyes were bloodshot and glassy. His speech was also slurred. Koenig claimed he had only four beers.
During a field sobriety test, Koenig showed signs of impairment, according to the report. His blood alcohol content was 0.273; the legal limit is 0.08.
According to the report, Koenig has three prior DUI convictions in Douglas County in 2014, Dunn County, Wis., in 2015, and Plymouth County, Iowa, in January.