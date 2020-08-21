An Iowa man who was arrested after driving his vehicle into a ditch while under the influence of alcohol was sentenced to jail Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Nicholas B. Gorter, 33, of George was found guilty in May of DUI-aggravated, third offense, a Class 3A felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Gorger to 10 months in the Washington County Jail and 12 months post-release supervision. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and his license was revoked for 15 years. He was given credit for 50 days served. Under the Nebraska Good Time Law, he must serve a minimum of 158 days.
Prior to sentencing, public defender Patrick Dunn said his client has recognized his problem with alcohol.
“He is trying to address it and obviously he's got some work left to do,” Dunn said.
Gorter was arrested March 10 after a deputy came across a vehicle matching the description of one that was broadcast as a suspicious vehicle in a ditch along County Road 21 just north of County Road P6.
According to an arrest affidavit, the deputy reported the driver, identified as Gorter, had severely bloodshot eyes and a smelled strongly of alcohol.
While exiting the vehicle, Gorter was observed to have poor balance and he swayed when he walked. He struggled to perform the three standardized field sobriety tests, the deputy reported.
A preliminary breath test showed Gorter's blood alcohol content was 0.396 — more than four times the legal limit of 0.08.