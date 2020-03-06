An Iowa man accused of writing a forged check at a Blair business accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Troy Taylor, 33, of Council Bluffs pleaded no contest to forgery, a Class 3 felony. He could face up to four years in prison, nine months to two years post-release supervision, up to a $25,000 fine and be ordered to pay restitution.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation and a substance abuse evaluation. Sentencing is set for April 21.
According to an affidavit for the warrant, Blair police were dispatched to Bomgaars, 1410 S. Highway 30, on March 28 for a theft.
The manager of the store told officers that a check used to purchase $2,000 worth of items was returned due to it being fictitious.
A Bomgaars security manager was able to identify the suspect as Taylor due to an incident the previous week in Council Bluffs.
The surveillance video showed Taylor arrive at the store in a black Ford Focus on March 20. He purchased several items, including a 5-tool combo kit, 10-tool combo, heated hoodie and Impact HMR combo kit.