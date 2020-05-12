A Gretna man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Blair and Washington County accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced Thursday in Washington County District Court.
Nickolas A. Allison, 23, pleaded no contest to flight to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony. He waived his right to a presentence investigation to proceed to sentencing.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Allison to 18 months in prison. He was also ordered not to operate a motor vehicle for two years and his license was revoked.
Allison was arrested Jan. 20.
According to an arrest affidavit, Sheriff Mike Robinson was headed south on U.S. Highway 75 near DeSoto at approximately 7:47 p.m. when he observed a northbound SUV pass another at a high rate of speed. Radar showed the vehicle was going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Robinson turned around and attempted to catch the vehicle, which failed to stop in the area of Power Lane and Highway 75. The vehicle reached speeds of more than 114 mph.
Two deputies met the vehicle as it entered Blair city limits. A Blair police officer attempted to use stop sticks at 13th and South streets. The vehicle swerved, but still hit the device.
The SUV went through a red stoplight at 13th and Washington streets and then turned left on Front Street. It failed to stop at the intersections at 16th, 19th and 23rd streets before it turned onto 23rd Street and headed north to Wright Street.
The pursuit was terminated as deputies lost sight of the vehicle. However, a 2015 Ford Escape was later located on the north dead end of 31st Street in Blair. The right front tire was flat.
Allison and another individual were found in the vehicle. Allison told deputies he was on probation for felony drug charges and was not to leave Douglas County.