A Fort Calhoun man was arrested Aug. 1 on suspicion of child abuse after a teen in his care reported he had hit her.
John L. Richard, 51, is charged with negligent child abuse with injury, a Class 3A felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl told deputies Richard had physically assaulted her at his home in the 500 block of North 14th Street. She said she and Richard had argued, and during the argument, Richard hit her across the face continuously and pinned her against a door with his hands on her neck.
After he released her, the girl ran to a nearby nursing home. An employee at the nursing home documented the girl's injuries and called deputies. The girl had a bruise on her upper right arm and a laceration in the inside of her mouth.
When deputies confronted Richard, he claimed the argument was over some inappropriate photos the girl was sending on her phone. He admitted to pinning the girl against a wall, but denied striking her in the face.