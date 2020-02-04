A Fort Calhoun man who was found with drugs following a traffic stop for speeding accepted a plea agreement Jan. 28 in Washington County District Court.
Jacob Regan, 20, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He could face up to a year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation and a substance abuse evaluation. Sentencing is set for March 17.
Regan was arrested Nov. 8.
According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy stopped a gray 2012 Toyota Tacoma for driving 75 mph in a 65 mph zone in the 13800 block of U.S. Highway 75.
The driver, identified as Regan, told the deputy he had left his driver's license at his girlfriend's house. He later admitted his license was suspended.
The deputy confirmed Regan's license was suspended and placed him in custody. He then completed an inventory search of Regan's vehicle.
During the search, the deputy found a glass pipe with burnt residue that smelled of marijuana, and two boxes, which were determined to contained THC wax.
Regan was transported to the Washington County Jail, where a corrections officer found additional THC wax during a strip search.