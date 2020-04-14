Charges have been filed against a rural Blair couple who allegedly stored the remains of infant in a freezer in their home.
Cecielia Grace-Unrath, 29, and Jonathan Elliott, 30, are charged with remove, conceal, abandon a dead human body, a Class 4 felony. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County Court on June 9.
Grace-Unrath and Elliott were arrested March 6.
According to an arrest affidavit, deputies received information that a child was born Jan. 29 at a residence in the 11200 block of Bridgeview Drive.
The report indicates Elliott told relatives that a second child, a boy, was born and was alleged to have not survived the delivery. Elliott said Grace-Unrath was the only person home at the time of the births. He told them Grace-Unrath had not seen a doctor during the pregnancy and was unaware she was having twins.
It was reported the baby was placed into a box and placed into a freezer.
Elliott allegedly told family members the baby was still in the freezer more than a month later, but that he had contacted a funeral home for burial arrangements. However, the local funeral home did not have any arrangements, according to the report.
On March 6, deputies made contact with Elliott, who admitted Grace-Unrath had given birth to twins, one of which did not survive. He led deputies to the basement and a small chest-style freezer. Inside, was a box containing the infant.