A convicted sex offender who failed to report his change of address to the Washington County Sheriff's Office accepted a plea agreement May 5 in district court.
Robert A. Edelman, 54, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of attempted failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registry Act, a Class 4 felony. He waived a presentence investigation to proceeding to sentencing.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Edelman to six months in the Washington County Jail. He was given credit for 111 days served. Under Nebraska Good Time law, Edelman had to serve 98 days. He was expected to be released May 5.
Edelman was arrested Jan. 14.
According to the affidavit, a resident informed law enforcement Jan. 13 that Edelman had not been reporting his changes in residency or employment.
The reporting person said Edelman was employed at a Blair restaurant and was residing in Blair.
Edelman was last listed as living in Omaha, according the state registry website.
A detective contacted the manager of the restaurant who confirmed Edelman had been working there for more than a year and he was residing at an apartment in Blair. However, he didn't have an exact address.
Blair police had contacts with Edelman at an address in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street, the report said.