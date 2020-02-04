A convicted felon who was found with a knife accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced Jan. 28 in Washington County District Court.
Trevor Cornelius, 23, pleaded no contest to the amended charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He waived his right to a presentence investigation to move directly to sentencing.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Cornelius to 180 days in the Washington County Jail. He was given credit for 72 days served.
As part of a plea agreement, the weapon was to be destroyed.
Cornelius was arrested Nov. 18.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair officer was dispatched to the 300 block of North 10th Street for a suspicious person at an apartment complex. A resident reported a man, who was possibly intoxicated, had asked to trade him shoes. The man was wearing a black coat, brown pants and blue shoes.
The officer located the man, later identified as Cornelius, walking in the 700 block of Jackson Street.
Washington County Dispatch advised Cornelius was wanted in Burt County for domestic assault.
Cornelius was taken into custody. When the officer searched his pockets, he found a knife with a 3.5-inch blade.
Cornelius was convicted of felony domestic abuse in February and criminal impersonation in October.