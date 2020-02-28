Two Blair men are charged with stealing a car in Blair after they were found in the vehicle in Butler County.
Justin Kalin, 19, and Jason Vischulis, 19, are each charged with theft by receiving stolen property, $1,500-$4,999, a Class 4 felony.
A warrant was issued for their arrests Monday. Vischulis was arrested Tuesday. Kalin was arrested Dec. 26 by Nebraska State Patrol and charged in Butler County for the theft.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Nebraska state trooper stopped a silver 2003 Chevrolet Impala for speeding on state Highway 92. Kalin was identified as the driver. Two other passengers, including Vischulis, were in the vehicle.
All three were detained as the car had been reported stolen. Kalin denied knowing the vehicle was stolen. Vischulis and the other passenger said Kalin had picked them up in the vehicle.
On Jan. 6, Blair police interviewed Kalin, who claimed Vischulis texted him that he “had a car.” He denied stealing the car from Blair, telling a detective that Vischulis and the other passenger had the keys and asked him to drive.
Kalin admitted the three had taken the car to Omaha to purchase gas, which was corroborated by a gas receipt found in the car.
On Jan. 15, Blair police interviewed Vischulis, who initially denied involvement, telling the detectives that Kalin showed up at his house Dec. 26 with the car. However, he eventually admitted to being in the area the night the vehicle was stolen with Kalin and the other passenger.
Vischulis claimed Kalin had been going through vehicles in the area to find car keys or things to steal. Vischulis said he walked away to go home and was later approached by Kalin driving the car. He said he knew the car was stolen, but didn't know what to do.