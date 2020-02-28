A Blair woman is wanted for stealing her sister's identity while her sister was in prison.
Misty D. Burdess, 34, is charged with identity theft, a Class 2A felony. A warrant for her arrested was issued Monday.
According to an arrest affidavit, the Washington County Sheriff's Office received a report of identity theft from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on June 13.
Jami R. Burdess reported someone opened cell phone service accounts under her name. The accounts were opened between Dec. 12, 2017, and Nov. 2, 2018, when Burdess was incarcerated in the York Women's Correctional Center.
The balance on the accounts was $4,441 and $6,039, respectively. There had also been a credit card opened with a balance of $715. Burdess told investigators she did not open the accounts nor did she give anyone permission to do so.
Through an investigation, law enforcement determined Misty Burdess had used her sister's identity to open the accounts. An email address that was used was linked to Misty as was a rental agreement, loan agreement and receipt for the use of medical equipment. All three were made out to Misty.
Handwriting analysis on the receipt and loan agreement showed Misty had signed the documents.