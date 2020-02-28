A Blair woman accused of selling marijuana to a confidential informant accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Jodi A. Hinton, 21, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony. She could face up to 20 years in prison.
Hinton also admitted to violating her probation. She was on probation for attempted second-degree assault after she stabbed her brother.
According to an affidavit filed by a detective with the Bellevue Police Department, on Feb. 27 an individual contacted Hinton to purchase $100 of marijuana.
Hinton agreed to sell the marijuana, but told the individual they would have to meet her in Blair as she didn't have a car. The informant met Hinton at an apartment complex in the 900 block of State Avenue and purchased the drugs.
Hinton was arrested in April in Sarpy County for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. The alleged incidents occurred in October and November.