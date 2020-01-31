A Blair woman who was found guilty of three theft charges was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Amy A. Hollis, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to theft by unlawful taking, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and two counts of theft by unlawful taking, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Hollis to 18 months probation.
Prior to sentencing, Hollis apologized for her actions.
“I made some big mistakes, but I've held myself accountable,” she said.
“Miss Hollis, we both know what your problem is,” Samson interrupted her. “You have a drug addiction.”
Hollis had been kicked out of a treatment facility prior to the hearing. However, her attorney, Amanda Barron, said Hollis was entering another facility next week. She had been clean 13 days as of Tuesday.
While he had “serious reservations” Hollis could complete probation, Samson said he was going to take a chance on her.
“I'm disappointed you didn't take advantage of drug court in Douglas or Washington counties,” he said.
According to an affidavit, Hollis was charged in connection with a theft, which occurred between Aug. 13 and 14 in the 27000 block of County Road 16, north of Blair.
Approximately $9,000 in tools and equipment, including three Stihl chainsaws, a Napa Porta Power, Milwaukee grease gun and Milwaukee radio, were stolen from a locked shop.
Video footage and photographs from a pawn shop showed Hollis selling the chainsaw and the power kit Aug. 14.
Nathan C. Peterson, 38, was also charged in the case. He pleaded guilty to theft, a Class 2A felony, and applied to drug court in November.