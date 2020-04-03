A Blair woman placed on probation a year ago in three separate cases had her probation revoke and was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Darla Klanderud, 36, admitted March 24 to violating her probation. She was convicted in February 2019 of attempted second-degree assault, a Class 3 felony; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
In February 2018 Klanderud was arrested for vandalizing and stealing batteries from soap and hand sanitizer dispensers from the bathrooms at Memorial Community Hospital & Health System and assaulting an off-duty police officer.
She was arrested again in March 2018 after she was accused of threatening to kill two people following a disturbance at a residence in the 1400 block of Jackson Street.
After revoking her probation, Judge John E. Samson sentenced Klanderud to 36 months in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York and 18 months post-release supervision.
Prior to sentencing, Washington County public defender Patrick Dunn said he thought his client could benefit from continuing on probation.
“I know I messed up,” Klanderud told the judge.
Klanderud said she has had a full year of sobriety since being placed on probation.
“I can see a lot more clear and what I've been missing out on — my life,” she said. “I absolutely have no desire to use ever again.”
Samson acknowledged Klanderud's substance abuse issue.
“Over the last couple of years you've really made a mess of your life and the common thread is your drug addiction,” he said.
But, he added, she refused to remain in contact with the probation officer and was arrested Feb. 15 for obstructing a peace officer and served a 10-day jail sentence.
“I was really hopeful with everything you had at stake, you would have made more of an effort,” Samson told Klanderud.