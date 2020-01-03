A Blair woman facing drug possession and theft accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Ambir L. Leehy, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and theft by unlawful taking, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Leey plans to apply to District 6 Drug Court. If she is not accepted into drug court, she could be sentenced to prison.
Judge John E. Samson set a status hearing for Feb. 25.
Leehy was arrested in August after an incident at the Bob Hardy RV Park. When officers searched her purse, they found a clonzepam pill, for which she didn't have a prescription.
Leehy was also arrested for stealing deposit funds from a Blair restaurant from June 20 through July 6.
On Sept. 20, Leey was arrested on two warrants. According to an arrest affidavit, an officer searched her purse and found three clear bags containing a clear crystal substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The officer also found 17 smaller plastic bags and two glass pipes.