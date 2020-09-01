A Blair woman faces charges after she allegedly used and allowed others to use her mother's credit card, racking up nearly $5,000 in charges, according to court documents.
Hannah Edson, 29, is charged with unauthorized use of a transaction device, a Class 4 felony; and theft by unlawful taking, $1,500-$4,999, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police received a report of the unauthorized use of a credit card July 6. The victim's card had been paid off in June 2019 and had not been used since.
However, she later received a bill for charges between March and May. The balance was $4,838. Charges were made at fast food restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores. There was also a charge to Securus Inmate Call, the telephone system used by the Washington County Jail.
A Blair police detective reviewed jail records which showed Edson's brother, Nicholas, had been housed in the jail. Phone records matched the charges found on the credit card. The detective also listened to the calls and confirmed it was Edson speaking with her brother.
In one call Nicholas offers to end the call so Hannah doesn't have to spend so much money on the call. She said she was paying for the phone call with a credit card, but she asked Nicholas not to tell their parents.