Two Blair residents face drug possession charges after a search warrant was conducted at their residence.
Ronald R. Gourley, 58, and Chancellor R. Gourley, 27, are each charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Warrants were issued for their arrests on Wednesday.
According to an affidavit filed in Washington County Court, law enforcement conducted a search warrant Feb. 21 at a residence on Longview Drive in Blair in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant on Nicholas Edson.
Ronald Gourley gave officers permission to search the residence. While Edson was not found, several narcotic items and drug paraphernalia were found.
In a bedroom belonging to Ronald Gourley, officers found a small plastic bag with a white crystal substance and a pipe with burnt residue in it. They also found a small safe, which had several small plastic bags containing white crystal-like substance and a digital scale.
In a bedroom belonging to Chancellor Gourley, officers found several glass pipes with burnt residue inside, several small plastic bags with a white crystal-like substance, a scale and several bongs with burnt residue.
The substances tested positive for methamphetamine.