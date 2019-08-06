The mother of a woman who died due to a medical condition nearly two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Washington County sheriff and probation office.
Patricia Ellis-Swanson of Blair filed the suit Thursday in Washington County District Court.
According to court documents, Ellis-Swanson's daughter, Joanna Ellis, an Army veteran who had developed an asthmatic condition while serving in Afghanistan, died Aug. 13, 2017.
In the suit, Ellis-Swanson alleges between February 2017 and Aug. 8, 2017, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 4721 Trout Lane in the Lakeland subdivision to check on Ellis' medical condition.
Ellis-Swanson contends her daughter was in need of medical attention and the deputies did not assist her.
According to the suit, Ellis-Swanson believes deputies and the probation office failed to contact medical personnel or obtain a court order to commit her daughter to the VA hospital, which resulted in her death.
Ellis was placed on probation in 2016 for harboring a fugitive, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Ellis-Swanson argues Washington County and the probation office had jurisdiction of, supervision and control over her daughter.
Ellis-Swanson is seeking compensation for emotional damages, future earnings Ellis would have made as well as medical and funeral bills. An amount was not specified.