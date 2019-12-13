A Blair man who hit three parked cars while driving under the influence of alcohol and assaulted three deputies when they tried to arrest him accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Dennis T. Scott Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to the amended charges of assault on a police officer, a Class 3A felony; and DUI-first offense, aggravated, a Class W misdemeanor.
Scott could face up to three years in prison, nine to 18 month post-release supervision and up to $10,000 in fines.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation and a substance abuse evaluation. Sentencing is set for Jan. 28.
Scott was arrested Sept. 12.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County sheriff's deputy responded to the report of a hit-and-run accident at the request of Blair police at 1:03 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street.
The suspect's vehicle, which was a silver Ford F150, reportedly struck three parked cars along the north side of Lincoln Street and left the scene. It was last seen westbound on Washington Street.
As the deputy was responding, he saw the truck parked at a gas station in the 1000 block of Washington Street. The vehicle had heavy front end damage and the security horn was activated.
The deputy approached the driver, later identified as Scott. The deputy reported Scott was visibly intoxicated. He also observed the driver's side airbag in the truck had deployed.
When the deputy asked Scott what happened, Scott said his truck was “acting weird.” He denied hitting any other vehicles.
The deputy started a DUI investigation. However, Scott reportedly became belligerent and attempted to walk away. The deputy sat Scott on the curb, handcuffed him and then placed him in a patrol car.
When Scott tried to get out of the car, the deputy attempted to push him back in. That's when Scott allegedly kicked the deputy in the stomach and groin.
Other deputies and a Blair officer responded to assist. Two other deputies were kicked as they tried to restrain Scott, who was later taken to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System to be checked out.
Once released, Scott was then transported to the Washington County Jail, where a Datamaster test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.202; the legal limit is 0.08.
All three vehicles that were damaged in the crash were either totaled or had more than $1,000 in damage, according to the report.