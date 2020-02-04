A Blair man who was found with drugs in his car following a traffic stop accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced Jan. 28 in Washington County District Court.
John M. Riley, 37, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Riley waived his right to a presentence investigation to proceed to sentencing.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Riley to 90 days in the Washington County Jail. He was given credit for 49 days.
Prior to sentencing, Riley apologized to the court.
“I messed up. I'm sorry. I relapsed,” he said.
Riley was arrested Dec. 11.
According to an arrest affidavit, at approximately 1:57 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a maroon Dodge pickup truck with its park lights and fog lights on, but no headlights.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Riley.
While speaking with Riley, he observed him manipulate the vent panel near the steering wheel. The vent was not installed and was pulled away from the dash. Inside, the officer reported seeing a pill bottle and something rectangular in shape. Riley told the officer he had a pipe behind the dash.
Riley was detained and the officer searched the vehicle. The officer reported the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vent. A soft, flexible, green and black pipe with burnt residue was located.
Inside the bottle, the officer found a pack of rolling papers and a clear plastic bag. The bag contained a white crystal substance that tested positive for meth.