A Blair man who was found with meth during a traffic stop accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Gary G. Ward, 53, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He could face up to two years in prison, nine to 12 months post-release supervision and up to a $10,000 fine.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation and a substance abuse evaluation. Sentencing is set for April 21.
Ward was arrested Oct. 25.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County sheriff's deputy stopped a black Chevrolet Impala just before 9 p.m. near Ninth and Washington streets for no license plate or in-transits displayed.
According to the deputy, the driver, identified as Ward, was moving around a lot in the car. He also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
A Blair police officer brought in a drug-sniffing dog, which indicated a positive alert at the driver's door. The officer searched the vehicle and found a methamphetamine pipe under the driver's seat along with a hypodermic needle. The officer also found a small, clear bag with a small amount of white crystal substance inside. The substance later tested positive for meth.