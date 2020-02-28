A Blair man who assaulted police officers in two separated incidents and threatened to kill his brother accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Alex Scheffler, 29, pleaded guilty to assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; driving under the influence-second offense, aggravated, a Class 1 misdemeanor; assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation and a substance abuse evaluation. Sentencing is set for April 7.
Scheffler was arrested Oct. 15.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were dispatched at approximately 12:38 a.m. to a residence for a man, later identified as Scheffler, who had been out of control and left in a vehicle heading east on Jackson Street.
Unable to locate the vehicle, the officers spoke with the suspect's brother who said Scheffler had been drinking all day. He became upset, broke a mirror and left the house through a basement window.
Just before 1 a.m., officers located the vehicle and Scheffler in the Longview Mobile Home Park.
Tire tracks showed a car had gone through the ditch in the 300 block of Marina Drive and onto U.S. Highway 30.
Scheffler was shirtless, had ripped pants, no shoes and had difficulty standing. The officer could smell alcohol coming from Scheffler.
Officers tried to detain Scheffler, who fought them. After handcuffing him, he was placed in the back of a patrol car.
As he was being transported to the Washington County Jail, Scheffler was able to unbuckle his seat belt and bring his hands from behind his back to the front of his body. He unsuccessfully attempted to open the car door several times.
The officer stopped the patrol car and called for other officers to assist. As the officer tried to remove Scheffler from the car, he became combative and kicked the officer in the face.
The other officers were able to re-handcuff Scheffler and place him back in the car.
Once at the jail, Scheffler remained combative. He refused to submit to a chemical test and broke the data master machine as he tried to remove his handcuffs.
On Oct. 24, Blair police were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of North Third Street. It was reported that Scheffler had assaulted his brother.
When officers arrived, Scheffler ran from the house. However, officers were able to catch him. He was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.
The suspect's brother told officers Scheffler had taken pills and had been drinking most of the night. At approximately 5:30 a.m., Scheffler began throwing things around the house, including a knife and a hammer.
He also twice threatened to kill his brother, according to the report.
When officers returned to the patrol car where Scheffler had been seated, they found he had slipped his handcuffs around to the front of his body and removed radio cables from the unit and wrapped them around his neck.
Scheffler was removed from the car and evaluated by Blair Rescue personnel before he was taken to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
Scheffler also faces charges stemming from an incident at his family's house Feb. 11. He is charged with attempted assault on an officer, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.