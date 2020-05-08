A Blair man was sentenced to probation for drug possession Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Soren T. Hawke, 24, was found guilty Sept. 24 of attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Hawke to two years probation.
Hawke was arrested Nov. 9, 2018, after a Blair officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley in the 1600 block of Grant Street at 1:22 a.m.
As the officer entered the alley, the vehicles turned off and two men exited the vehicle, walking in different directions. The officer stopped the men and noted the smell of marijuana coming from the vicinity and the vehicle.
Both men told the officer they had been sitting in the car listening to music, but denied using marijuana.
When the officer asked to search the car, Hawke declined. However, when the officer, standing outside the vehicle, looked in through the window, he saw a small bag containing a green, leafy substance underneath the driver's seat in plain view. The officer identified the substance as marijuana.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three small bags of marijuana, a glass pipe containing burnt marijuana residue, eight burnt roaches and a cigarette package that contained marijuana seeds and half of an orange pill, which was identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.